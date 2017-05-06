Photo: 2017 Patrick McMullan

By now fashion insiders have had plenty of time to recover from the Met Gala red carpet and prepare for tonight’s CFDA Awards. While there isn’t a challenging dress-code theme, the stakes are high as emerging talent compete for a single Swarovski award. Last year, Beyoncé wore a fan-pleasing take on a Lemonade-video look.

Tonight is the most political CFDA event to date, honoring activist Gloria Steinem and Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards. Janelle Monáe is also set to accept an award, in what we expect will be an over-the-top look. Stay tuned for live coverage updated throughout the night in our slideshow below, from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen to Marc Jacobs, and more.