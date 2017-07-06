9 Affordable Wrap Dresses That’ll Make Your Mornings Easier

Photo: Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

Getting dressed for work in the summer is a different challenge. It’s hot outside so you want to wear the smallest amount of layers as possible and you need something that won’t wilt during your sweaty commute. That’s where a wrap dress comes in. It’s the one piece you can toss on without a second thought and look completely polished. Cinched at the waist, it makes you feel professional, feminine, and stylish enough to go straight to a happy hour with friends at the end of the day. Plus, you don’t have to spend a ton to own a great one. Shop our favorites, all roughly $100 or less below.

You can’t go wrong with a black wrap dress on rushed mornings. This sleeveless one can be worn year-round — just add a turtleneck or long-sleeved tee come winter. Buy H&M wrap dress $50, H&M

Want something more colorful but still office-appropriate? Try this royal-blue style with nude pumps as an alternative to head-to-toe black. Buy Dorothy Perkins wrap midi dress $64, Nordstrom

Pale pink is another work-friendly color that’s appropriate for even the most conservative environments. Buy ASOS Clean Obi Wrap Dress $72, ASOS

Who says you can’t have a little fun with your clothes? This green floral dress is professional without being overly buttoned up. Buy Farrow Loretta wrap dress $78, Need Supply

Here’s a way to incorporate a trend into your work clothes: Try a yellow dress. The color was big on the runways and is office-appropriate in crisp cotton poplin. Buy Farrow Adams wrap dress $72, Need Supply

The trick to hiding the fact that you woke up late? Throw on a dress that does all the work for you, like this brightly patterned style. Buy Mango floral wrap dress $80, Mango

Ignore the black boots — this bright orangish-red dress is very office-friendly when you wear it with a pair of pumps. Buy Topshop ring wrap dress $90, Topshop

If you’re petite, get this dress. It’ll hit you right at the knees so you won’t need to alter it. Buy & Other Stories kimono wrap dress $95, & Other Stories

Made from lightweight dark-blue denim, this dress is dressy enough for the office but looks just as good on the weekend with flat sandals.

Original Price: $143 Buy Just Female Lash dress Sale Price: $101 (29 percent off) , Need Supply

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.