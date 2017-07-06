9 Affordable Wrap Dresses That’ll Make Your Mornings Easier

Figuring out what to wear to work shouldn’t be a bore. To make your weekdays easier, welcome to Business Casual. Every Wednesday, we’ll highlight the best office-appropriate clothes, whether it’s for the job you have or the one you want.
Getting dressed for work in the summer is a different challenge. It’s hot outside so you want to wear the smallest amount of layers as possible and you need something that won’t wilt during your sweaty commute. That’s where a wrap dress comes in. It’s the one piece you can toss on without a second thought and look completely polished. Cinched at the waist, it makes you feel professional, feminine, and stylish enough to go straight to a happy hour with friends at the end of the day. Plus, you don’t have to spend a ton to own a great one. Shop our favorites, all roughly $100 or less below.
You can’t go wrong with a black wrap dress on rushed mornings. This sleeveless one can be worn year-round — just add a turtleneck or long-sleeved tee come winter.
Want something more colorful but still office-appropriate? Try this royal-blue style with nude pumps as an alternative to head-to-toe black.
Pale pink is another work-friendly color that’s appropriate for even the most conservative environments.
Who says you can’t have a little fun with your clothes? This green floral dress is professional without being overly buttoned up.
Here’s a way to incorporate a trend into your work clothes: Try a yellow dress. The color was big on the runways and is office-appropriate in crisp cotton poplin.
The trick to hiding the fact that you woke up late? Throw on a dress that does all the work for you, like this brightly patterned style.
Ignore the black boots — this bright orangish-red dress is very office-friendly when you wear it with a pair of pumps.
If you’re petite, get this dress. It’ll hit you right at the knees so you won’t need to alter it.
Made from lightweight dark-blue denim, this dress is dressy enough for the office but looks just as good on the weekend with flat sandals.
