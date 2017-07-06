This Is the Cutest First Pitch of All Time

Photo: 2017 Getty Images

Luna Legend may be a baby, but she’s already accomplished far more than we ever will, at least when it comes to baseball. The 1-year-old daughter of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend threw the first pitch at Tuesday night’s Seattle Mariners game, while sporting a personalized jersey.

The adorable sporting feat went down at Safeco Field in Seattle during the Mariners’ game against the Minnesota Twins. Luna was escorted to the field by her parents, and tossed the ball a few feet from home plate.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT

Still better than 50 Cent’s first pitch.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:51pm PDT