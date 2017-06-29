The Latest on the Cut

24 mins ago

Jeff Sessions Says He’ll Crack Down on Hate Crimes Against Transgender Women

He was addressing federal prosecutors at a hate-crimes summit in Washington.

2:35 p.m.

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Don’t Talk About Seth and Blair

Leighton’s explanation is peak Blair Waldorf.

2:30 p.m.

Christian Louboutin Added Two New Styles to the Nude Collection

Because everyone should have a pair of nudes, regardless of skin tone.

1:40 p.m.

Shirtdresses Are the Easiest Trend to Wear to Work

Add some heels and you’re good to go.

1:07 p.m.

Pile On Lots of Argyle for a Grandpa-Chic Look

Sensory overload in the best way possible.

1:00 p.m.

Here Is a Perfect Example of the Kardashians Profiting Off Black Culture

This is not a good look.

12:57 p.m.

I Know How to Push the Button for the Elevator

A note to men.

12:28 p.m.

Kristen Stewart Has Accidental Frosted Tips

The perils of growing out a platinum buzz cut.

12:18 p.m.

Press Secretary Says Trump Mocked Morning Joe Host Because She ‘Bullied’ Him

“This is a president who fights fire with fire and certainly will not be bullied by liberal media.”

11:53 a.m.

Here’s Your Master List of Every Good Fourth of July Sale

From Net-a-Porter to H&M.

11:36 a.m.

Will I Ever Stop Being Jealous of My Rich Sister?

Money creates the worst kind of sibling rivalry.

10:30 a.m.

This Sequined Makeup Is Perfect for the Fourth of July

It only takes three minutes.

10:25 a.m.

Would You Let Your Spouse-to-Be Wear a Football Helmet to Your Wedding?

Must be true love.

10:05 a.m.

Happy Baby Asahd Khaled Cried When Meeting Justin Bieber

Bieber tried in vain to console the baby mogul.

10:00 a.m.

The Mom Who Thought Women Like Her Didn’t Get Accidentally Pregnant

This week’s How I Got This Baby.

9:59 a.m.

Ask Polly: My Friend Keeps Dating My Exes!

Get this woman out of your life.

9:47 a.m.

Women in Iran Are Wearing White to Protest the Country’s Strict Dress Code

It’s part of the #WhiteWednesdays campaign.

9:29 a.m.

President of the U.S. Tweets Vindictively About TV Host’s Alleged Face-Lift

Good morning, everyone.

9:20 a.m.

This Is What Happens When You Combine the xx and Raf Simons

Watch their music video for “I Dare You.”

8:30 a.m.

25 Famous Women on Therapy

Katy Perry, Oprah, Selena Gomez, Hillary Clinton, and more on their experiences.