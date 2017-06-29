The Latest on the Cut

30 seconds ago

This CNN Correspondent Has Great Advice About Wellness When You’re a Parent

How to stay healthy with a busy job and three young kids.

24 mins ago

This Song Will Inspire You to Add More People to Your Block List

Rico Nasty teaches you how to curve loser dudes.

2:50 p.m.

Jeff Sessions Says He’ll Crack Down on Hate Crimes Against Transgender Women

He was addressing federal prosecutors at a hate-crimes summit in Washington.

2:35 p.m.

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Don’t Talk About Seth and Blair

Leighton’s explanation is peak Blair Waldorf.

2:30 p.m.

Christian Louboutin Added Two New Styles to the Nude Collection

Because everyone should have a pair of nudes, regardless of skin tone.

1:40 p.m.

Shirtdresses Are the Easiest Trend to Wear to Work

Add some heels and you’re good to go.

1:07 p.m.

Pile On Lots of Argyle for a Grandpa-Chic Look

Sensory overload in the best way possible.

1:00 p.m.

Here Is a Perfect Example of the Kardashians Profiting Off Black Culture

This is not a good look.

12:57 p.m.

I Know How to Push the Button for the Elevator

A note to men.

12:28 p.m.

Kristen Stewart Has Accidental Frosted Tips

The perils of growing out a platinum buzz cut.

12:18 p.m.

Press Secretary Says Trump Mocked Morning Joe Host Because She ‘Bullied’ Him

“This is a president who fights fire with fire and certainly will not be bullied by liberal media.”

11:53 a.m.

Here’s Your Master List of Every Good Fourth of July Sale

From Net-a-Porter to H&M.

11:36 a.m.

Will I Ever Stop Being Jealous of My Rich Sister?

Money creates the worst kind of sibling rivalry.

10:30 a.m.

This Sequined Makeup Is Perfect for the Fourth of July

It only takes three minutes.

10:25 a.m.

Would You Let Your Spouse-to-Be Wear a Football Helmet to Your Wedding?

Must be true love.

10:05 a.m.

Happy Baby Asahd Khaled Cried When Meeting Justin Bieber

Bieber tried in vain to console the baby mogul.

10:00 a.m.

The Mom Who Thought Women Like Her Didn’t Get Accidentally Pregnant

This week’s How I Got This Baby.

9:59 a.m.

Ask Polly: My Friend Keeps Dating My Exes!

Get this woman out of your life.

9:47 a.m.

Women in Iran Are Wearing White to Protest the Country’s Strict Dress Code

It’s part of the #WhiteWednesdays campaign.

9:29 a.m.

President of the U.S. Tweets Vindictively About TV Host’s Alleged Face-Lift

Good morning, everyone.