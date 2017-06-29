Christian Louboutin Added Two New Styles to the Nude Collection

Two years ago, Christian Louboutin rolled out a nudes collection that was groundbreaking for its wide range of colors. The broad spectrum of skin tone shades ensured that women of every ethnicity could find shoes to match their complexions. Last year, he added flats, and now the designer has expanded the collection into two sexy new styles for summer.
The Cherrysandal is a simple heel with clear PVC illusion straps and a chunky platform that makes it more comfortable than your average stiletto.
The Christeriva style is a bit more expensive, but for good reason. The ballet-inspired grosgrain ribbon wraps add a beautiful, feminine detail.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.
