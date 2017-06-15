Fashion’s Most Imaginative Brand Just Landed a M.A.C. Collection

M.A.C.’s latest collaboration is making its mark with a splash. The beauty giant partnered with Chromat to deliver an eight-piece collection teeming with shades of blue.

Like the fashion brand, the collection is imaginative and boundary-pushing. There’s a sapphire gel liner — an addition to the brand’s Pro Longwear Fluidline lineup — and a pencil liner and mascara of a similar hue. A lighter cerulean pigment comes flecked with specks of glitter, and the lightest blue of the collection — let’s call it aqua — can be found in a creamy lipstick, as well as one of the six eye shadows within the “#Chromatbabe Super Pack,” otherwise known as an eye-shadow palette.

Chromat had to beat five other young fashion brands who were vying for the chance to work with M.A.C., as part of a newly launched CFDA/Vogue fashion project. Cushnie et Ochs, Juan Carlos Obando, Tanya Taylor, and Tome also pitched ideas to M.A.C. in January for a chance to land the capsule collection and a $50,000 prize, but Chromat emerged victorious. The resulting lineup is pegged to hit stores June 29.

If the shades of blue are too bright for your appetite, a matte, flame-colored lipstick rounds out the collection, as well as a sparkling grey, a brown, and a deep orange found in the eye-shadow palette. Prices for each item range from $17 (the pencil liner) to $32 (the eye-shadow palette). Happy shopping, folks.