Corinne Olympios Speaks Out on Bachelor in Paradise Scandal: ‘I Am a Victim’

Photo: 2017 Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Bachelor in Paradise contestant Corinne Olympios has just released her first official statement on the allegations of “misconduct” that caused Warner Bros. to shut down production on the show in Sayulita, Mexico last week. Several media outlets reported this week that producers filmed a sexual encounter between Olympios and contestant Demario Jackson, and that Olympios may not have been able to consent to the encounter due to extreme intoxication. In a statement to TMZ, Olympios confirmed that she feels wronged by what happened. “I am a victim,” she said, adding that she is now in therapy for “physical and emotional trauma.”

“I am victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production. As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening.”

TMZ reports that Olympios has hired famed attorney Marty Singer, but so far, she has not filed suit against Warner Bros. or Jackson. Olympios did not address Jackson in her statement.

Related Stories Bachelor in Paradise Crew Member Gives Horrifying Account of Alleged Sex Assault

On Tuesday, a crew member on Bachelor in Paradise provided a horrifying account of the encounter between Jackson and Olympios to the Daily Mail. The crew member said that the contestants had a sexual encounter in a hot tub after a day of heavy drinking, and that Olympios “seemed to go limp” during it. (A Warner Bros. source told The Cut that the studio disputes the assertion that Olympios went limp.) The crew member also alleged that after the incident, production staff declined to call paramedics or seek any professional help for Olympios.

The Cut has reached out to Jackson and a representative for Warner Bros. for comment, and we will update this post as more information becomes available.