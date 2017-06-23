Photo: Pool/Getty Images

After the Bill Cosby sexual-assault case ended in a mistrial, one of the jurors has come forward with troubling logic as to why he did not believe accuser Andrea Constand’s testimony.

“She was well-coached,” he told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Let’s face it: She went up to his house with a bare midriff and incense and bath salts. What the heck?”

Constand alleged that the assault took place back in 2004, when she was 31 years old and working as the director of the Temple University women’s basketball team. According to her testimony, Cosby drugged her; she says she then woke up to find him sexually assaulting her, specifically “feeling his hand inside my vagina” and “feeling him take my hand and place it on his penis.” (Constand has also previously said that Cosby did not realize she is gay.)

Per the Inquirer, the juror “said Cosby had already ‘paid dearly’ for the allegations and should not be retried.”

Nearly 60 women have come forward to accuse Cosby of sexual assault over the years — 35 of whom shared their stories with New York Magazine in 2015. The juror also doubted the veracity of their claims, saying, “This is ridiculous, unbelievable, I think more than half jumped on the bandwagon.”