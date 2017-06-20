Could You Beat a Bachelorette Contestant at a Spelling Bee?

Photo: Bob Leverone/ABC

Last night, Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay held a spelling bee for her male suitors, because she finds intelligence “extremely sexy.” Unfortunately, The Bachelorette franchise is an intellectual black hole where language goes to die, which left for some pretty interesting guesses when it came to spelling words like ‘facade’ and ‘champagne.’

Here’s a fun game to play at home (sort of like Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader, but less hard). Have a friend read these words out-loud to you – eyes closed, no peeking! – and attempt to spell them correctly.

These are the ones the men got right:

SQUIRT

PASSION

CARESS

SCHMUCK

EUPHORIC

STUNNING

POLYAMOROUS

And the ones they got incorrect, along with their guesses:

CHAMPAGNE (CHAMPANGE)

BOUDOIR (BOURDEAUX)

FACADE (PHYSDE)

COITUS (QUICUI…)

BOUTONNIERE (BOUTENERE)

PHYSIOLOGICAL (PSY…)

Did you get more than seven correct? If so congratulations! You could beat a Bachelorette contestant at a spelling bee.