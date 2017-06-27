I have but one humble request: Please, for the love of God, nominate Justin Theroux for an Emmy. On Monday night, Leftovers showrunner Damon Lindelof approached the internet with a true bargain: Nominate Theroux — his HBO show’s chiseled star — for an Emmy, and Lindelof will remove Theroux’s iconic gray sweatpants. For the uncultured swine among us: Theroux’s character Kevin Garvey has a very cute habit of running around town shirtless — “jogging” – in gray sweatpants. From the looks of things, he does this without wearing underwear. The gray sweats have become an infamous part of Leftovers lore, and via his Instagram, Lindelof got in on the fun. In a series of extremely wholesome memes, the showrunner politely suggested that if the Emmy voters nominate his show’s actors, Kevin Garvey will slip out of his sweats.
But don’t just nominate Theroux! Cast your vote to nominate Carrie Coon, too, and the sweats will still excuse themselves from this narrative.
Subtle? Not really. Effective? Absolutely.
Have you voted yet? Good. Lindelof, in the single most convincing For Your Consideration in American history, makes a fair case: We the people need this.