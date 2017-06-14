Demario Jackson Hanging Out in LA Amid Bachelor in Paradise Scandal

Photo: www.splashnews.com

Demario Jackson, the Bachelor in Paradise contestant at the center of the brewing scandal over allegations of “misconduct” on set, has been spotted by paparazzi multiple times in Los Angeles this week. On Wednesday, TMZ published photos of Jackson hanging out at a bar with friends, and on Tuesday, Entertainment Tonight posted video of Jackson leaving a Starbucks.

Jackson has yet to officially comment on the reports that he engaged in a potentially non-consensual sexual encounter with contestant Corinne Olympios during filming in Sayulita, Mexico. In the video posted by ET, he says, “I have nothing to say. You know, Corinne’s an awesome girl and that’s all I have to say.” Then he thanks his fans: “Love you all, thank you for the support.”

Related Stories Bachelor in Paradise Crew Member Gives Horrifying Account of Alleged Sex Assault

Olympios, meanwhile, has not been spotted in public since news broke on Sunday that Warner Bros. had shut down production on BIP due to allegations of misconduct. Sources connected to Olympios told TMZ on Monday that she said she did not remember and did not consent to the encounter with Jackson. A crew member on BIP told the Daily Mail on Tuesday that they witnessed the encounter, and that they saw Olympios “go limp” during it. (A source within Warner Bros. told The Cut that the studio disputes that Olympios went limp.)

Warner Bros. is investigating the incident and has not commented on the specifics of the allegations. In the meantime, close watchers of the show, like Steve Carbone of the Bachelor blog Reality Steve, have predicted that BIP will never air again.