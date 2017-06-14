Popular on The Cut

Ad will collapse in seconds…

Demario Jackson Hanging Out in LA Amid Bachelor in Paradise Scandal

By
Image
Demario Jackson in Los Angeles. Photo: www.splashnews.com

Demario Jackson, the Bachelor in Paradise contestant at the center of the brewing scandal over allegations of “misconduct” on set, has been spotted by paparazzi multiple times in Los Angeles this week. On Wednesday, TMZ published photos of Jackson hanging out at a bar with friends, and on Tuesday, Entertainment Tonight posted video of Jackson leaving a Starbucks.

Jackson has yet to officially comment on the reports that he engaged in a potentially non-consensual sexual encounter with contestant Corinne Olympios during filming in Sayulita, Mexico. In the video posted by ET, he says, “I have nothing to say. You know, Corinne’s an awesome girl and that’s all I have to say.” Then he thanks his fans: “Love you all, thank you for the support.”

Olympios, meanwhile, has not been spotted in public since news broke on Sunday that Warner Bros. had shut down production on BIP due to allegations of misconduct. Sources connected to Olympios told TMZ on Monday that she said she did not remember and did not consent to the encounter with Jackson. A crew member on BIP told the Daily Mail on Tuesday that they witnessed the encounter, and that they saw Olympios “go limp” during it. (A source within Warner Bros. told The Cut that the studio disputes that Olympios went limp.)

Warner Bros. is investigating the incident and has not commented on the specifics of the allegations. In the meantime, close watchers of the show, like Steve Carbone of the Bachelor blog Reality Steve, have predicted that BIP will never air again.

Tags:

Demario Jackson Hanging Out in LA Amid BIP Scandal

Demario Jackson Hanging Out in LA Amid Bachelor in Paradise Scandal

By
Image
Demario Jackson in Los Angeles. Photo: www.splashnews.com

Demario Jackson, the Bachelor in Paradise contestant at the center of the brewing scandal over allegations of “misconduct” on set, has been spotted by paparazzi multiple times in Los Angeles this week. On Wednesday, TMZ published photos of Jackson hanging out at a bar with friends, and on Tuesday, Entertainment Tonight posted video of Jackson leaving a Starbucks.

Jackson has yet to officially comment on the reports that he engaged in a potentially non-consensual sexual encounter with contestant Corinne Olympios during filming in Sayulita, Mexico. In the video posted by ET, he says, “I have nothing to say. You know, Corinne’s an awesome girl and that’s all I have to say.” Then he thanks his fans: “Love you all, thank you for the support.”

Olympios, meanwhile, has not been spotted in public since news broke on Sunday that Warner Bros. had shut down production on BIP due to allegations of misconduct. Sources connected to Olympios told TMZ on Monday that she said she did not remember and did not consent to the encounter with Jackson. A crew member on BIP told the Daily Mail on Tuesday that they witnessed the encounter, and that they saw Olympios “go limp” during it. (A source within Warner Bros. told The Cut that the studio disputes that Olympios went limp.)

Warner Bros. is investigating the incident and has not commented on the specifics of the allegations. In the meantime, close watchers of the show, like Steve Carbone of the Bachelor blog Reality Steve, have predicted that BIP will never air again.

Tags:

Demario Jackson Hanging Out in LA Amid BIP Scandal

Top Stories

Most Viewed Stories

  1. Justin Bieber Gets a Water Bottle Thrown at Him After Admitting He Doesn’t Know ‘Despacito’
  2. Bachelor in Paradise Crew Member Provides Horrifying Account of Alleged Sexual Assault
  3. Hmmm, Melania’s Dad Sure Looks Familiar
  4. What We Learned About Sexual Desire From 10 Years of Pornhub User Data
  5. Ask Polly: Why Am I Obsessed With Married Men?
  6. Pornhub Is the Kinsey Report of Our Time
  7. Michigan Woman Kicked Out of Mall for ‘Inappropriate’ Finding Nemo Tank Top and Shorts
  8. 7 Pioneers of Amateur Web Porn Look Back
  9. Here’s the Cute Story of How Amal and George Clooney Met
  10. YouTube Star Austin Jones Arrested on Child-Pornography Charges

From Our Partners

powered by PubExchange

Most Popular Video On The Cut

Face Race: 7 Minutes to Become Beyoncé

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.