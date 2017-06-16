Photo: Craig Sjodin/ABC

In a new interview with Inside Edition, former Bachelor in Paradise contestant DeMario Jackson is reasserting his innocence in the face of sexual misconduct allegations involving cast mate Corinne Olympios. Jackson says again that his “character has been assassinated” and his family name “has been drug through the mud,” but adds the new detail that he has also lost his job as an executive recruiter in the wake of these assault accusations. When asked if he blames Olympios or has anything to say to producers, Jackson refrained from commenting on any one party or the role of the producers in the alleged events. He did say, however, that he believes the footage of the night in question will vindicate him. “I feel like the truth will be able to come out through those videos,” Jackson told Inside Edition.

A camera crew also tracked down Olympios as she was entering her home in Los Angeles. When asked if she was planning on taking legal action against Bachelor in Paradise or Jackson specifically, she responded only with, “No comment.” Production of the show has been halted while Warner Bros. investigates possible misconduct, but it is looking doubtful that the show will ever return.