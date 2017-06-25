Dior Homme Brought Short Shorts and Skinny Suits to Paris Fashion Week

View Slideshow Photo: Anabel Navarro Llorens. Collage by Biel Parklee.

Designer Kris Van Assche showed off redefined suits alongside short shorts at Paris Men’s Fashion Week yesterday as a legion of teen boys walked the runway for Dior Homme. The line, which Van Assche named Late Night Summer, “was very much about this feelgood moment, also with the music, when young men realize their clothes will make a difference A kind of post-innocence,” he told the Guardian.

Photographer Anabel Navarro Llorens was on hand to capture the sleek suits and fresh, sporty looks emblazoned with the Christian Dior Atelier label.