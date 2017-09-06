Diplo Is So Good at DJ-ing Not Even Diarrhea Can Stop Him

Photo: 2017 Getty Images

I don’t know much about the world of disc jockeying, but I do know that Diplo is one of our finest disc jockeys. Want to know how I know?

As the electronic superstar told GQ:

Have you had diarrhea hit you in the middle of a set before?



Of course! You have to get through it. You’re like in Vegas or something and… whatever. It’s the worst. You just have to concentrate, get it done. I’m a soldier. [laughs]



Many a lesser man has been thwarted by the inexorable movement of waste through the intestines, but not Diplo, a man so committed to his craft that he would literally release his bowels on stage if it meant delivering on that sick bass drop. Thank you, Diplo.

