A New Day-Care Center Blooms in Brooklyn

Photo: Niya Bascom

“I’ve walked past this building my whole life,” says Linique McCoy, an educator and born-and-bred Brooklynite, of the structure at Vanderbilt Avenue and Gates Avenue where she will soon open a new day-care center. McCoy and her husband, Chris, plan to open the doors at Discovery PitStop Day Care in July for summer sessions, with an inaugural group of 37 children. Formerly a thrift shop with a basement and a single-car parking garage, the bi-level space was recently transformed by architect Dennis George and Anishka Clarke and Niya Bascom of Ishka Designs.