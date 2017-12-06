Weddings are joyous occasions in which friends and family gather to celebrate the union of two souls — and, crucially, those two souls receive the most attention throughout the event. This was likely not the case on Saturday evening, when the president of the United States crashed a wedding held at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

“It was very brief. He waved to everyone. Everyone obviously got very excited, got out of their chairs and came to take pictures,” wedding guest Sean Burke told the Washington Post. “The bride came running out, and he gave her a big hug and a kiss, so she was just ecstatic. And then the groom found out, too … No one knew it was going to happen.”

Footage of Trump’s unexpected appearance shows wedding guests cheering, yelling “looking good, baby” (the highest known compliment in New Jersey), and chanting “USA! USA!”

This isn’t an uncommon occurrence: As the New York Times previously reported, the Trump National Golf Club used to advertise potential surprise appearances by Trump to couples looking to get married at the venue.

Mr. Trump is a selling point for prospective brides and grooms considering holding their weddings at the club. When I was there, I was given a marketing brochure that made the following pledge: “If he is on-site for your big day, he will likely stop in & congratulate the happy couple. He may take some photos with you but we ask you and your guests to be respectful of his time & privacy.” A spokeswoman for the club said the brochure has been discontinued.

Nor was it the only occasion that he crashed over the weekend: The Post also reports that he stopped by an eighth-grade graduation party at the golf club, during which he “reappeared several times and spoke to the students.” One can only imagine this involved mixing Coke with Sprite to see what it would taste like and talking about the coolest parts of Star Wars.