Photo: Patrick McMullan

Much has been said about Donald Trump’s hands – that they’re smaller than average; that they predict the size of other parts of his anatomy; that they’re the most beautiful hands. But while we’ve been focused on the president’ fingers, we’ve so far overlooked the area two inches up his arm, where he wears his watch. Thankfully, Twitter users were on hand Sunday to correct this lapse:

very few things gross me out as much as donald trump's watch band pic.twitter.com/mWOA8sQKi7 — joe mande (@JoeMande) June 25, 2017

Judging by the photos, it looks like the president wears his watch this tight on purpose.

Photo: Patrick McMullan

Photo: 2014 Chris Condon/PGA TOUR

Photo: 2013 Getty Images

Photo: 2013 MCT

Photo: 2012 Getty Images

Photo: 2012 Stan Badz/PGA TOUR

Photo: Getty Images

The good news is that this might explain why he gives such over-the-top handshakes: maybe he just can’t feel his fingers.