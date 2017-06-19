Donatella Versace Says Fashion Is Now in the Hands of Millennials

Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

At Milan Men’s Fashion Week there seems to be a note of millennial ennui. Coming off of her print-heavy Spring/Summer 18 collection, Donatella Versace mused on how the fashion industry has changed since the brand’s inception in the pre-internet age. She told the New York Times that designers “work backward. It’s the millennials who decide what’s going to happen.”

Versace is apparently not the only one noticing how fashion weeks are tailoring to the smartphone set. GQ Style editor Will Welch is quoted in the same article as saying, “Sometimes, you go to a show and the lighting is wrong for an iPhone, and you think, ‘You just shouldn’t have had this show.’”

Take note designers — all collections must have pink and all shows must have flattering lighting.