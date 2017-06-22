Drake Dropped a New Song for Louis Vuitton’s Runway

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Drake announced yesterday that he penned a song for today’s men’s Louis Vuitton show, which presented in Paris at the Domaine du Palais Royal. The singer, who has previously collaborated with Clarks and Canada Goose, announced on Instagram that he had written “Signs,” a song “inspired by Louis Vuitton.”

New song inspired by @louisvuitton @mrkimjones new collection 🌼 Drake x LV premieres tmrw produced by @ovo40 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 21, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

It scored the bike shorts, Hawaiian prints, and monogrammed mock necks walking down the Louis Vuitton runway, probably something the noted cozy-fashion connoisseur would love.

For what it’s worth, it’s a great score. If you missed the livestream, go to the 3:30 minute mark of the video, available on the Louis Vuitton homepage. Or the 6:30 mark of the video below.