The Latest on the Cut

16 mins ago

How Walmart’s Strict Attendance Policy Hurts Women Workers

The retail behemoth is once again being accused of labor violations.

22 mins ago

Ivanka Trump Tweets That She’s ‘Proud to Support LGBTQ Americans,’ Which, Huh

… okay, then.

24 mins ago

Rob Kardashian Cleverly Denies Dating ‘Megan Something’

He tweeted that he’s never even heard of his alleged girlfriend, Mehgan James.

10:55 a.m.

Two Makeup Artists Compete to Get Beyoncé’s Look in 7 Minutes

Watch our new video series, the Face Race, to see who won!

10:30 a.m.

Drew Barrymore Is Every Woman Doing Her Makeup During Her Commute

She applied makeup by looking at her reflection in the hazy subway wall.

10:09 a.m.

The Artist Exploring Our Digital Existence

Talking to Xavier Cha, who was selected for this year’s BAM Next Wave Festival.

10:01 a.m.

I’m Worried I’ll Never Be Able to Afford Kids

Is anyone ever financially prepared to bring a child into this world?

9:56 a.m.

This Rihanna–Kevin Durant Feud Is the Basketball Drama We Need

She yelled “BRICK” as he made a shot.

9:52 a.m.

Two Makeup Artists Compete to Get Beyoncé’s Look in 7 Minutes

Watch our new video series, the Face Race, to see how.

8:30 a.m.

‘Why Is Everyone Always Criticizing Me?’

What Your Therapist Really Thinks: This week’s column.

7:49 a.m.

Lindsay Lohan Is Apparently Launching A Jewelry Line

I love your bracelet, where did you get it?

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

Tim Walker Shot This Romantic New Ad Campaign for Alberta Ferretti

Carine Roitfeld styled a fashion shoot inspired by Venice.

Yesterday at 5:22 p.m.

In Florida, You Can Now Get a Birth Certificate for a Miscarriage

A new bill even lets parents name the dead fetus.

Yesterday at 5:05 p.m.

Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Once Went on a Cleanse for 7 (Seven) Weeks

Of course she did.

Yesterday at 4:40 p.m.

Noose Found on Floor of Segregation Exhibit at African American History Museum

This is the second noose in the past week that’s been found on Smithsonian grounds.

Yesterday at 4:30 p.m.

Steve Madden Brought Back the Platform With a Pizza Party

To celebrate a new partnership with Caroline Vreeland.

Yesterday at 4:17 p.m.

Here, Have This Extremely Heartwarming Story About a Paralyzed Kitten

Do yourself a favor and follow Kitten Lady today.

Yesterday at 3:43 p.m.

How to Wear the Blue-Striped Shirt That’s Everywhere You Go

From J.Crew to Self Portrait.

Yesterday at 3:16 p.m.

Sarah Silverman Slid Into Ivanka Trump’s DMs to Tell Her to Stand Up for Women

Surprise: It didn’t work.

Yesterday at 3:16 p.m.

Marla Maples Would Like You to Know She Just Took a 24-Hour ‘Spiritual Holiday’

Sounds nice.