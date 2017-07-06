‘Eat, Pray, Love’ Author Had a Love Ceremony With Her Partner

Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Elizabeth Gilbert and her partner Rayya Elias hosted a love ceremony yesterday, 9 months after they announced they were dating. The author wrote on Instagram, “Our ceremony was nothing legally binding (no need to alert the authorities, folks!)… just a quiet and private celebration of what we have long known to be true: We belong to each other.”

The two (both writers) had been friends for 15 years before they began dating. Elias is currently battling pancreatic and liver cancer, which Gilbert references in the Instagram as her illness.

Gilbert referenced the illness in her Facebook post announcing their relationship, “I do not merely love Rayya; I am in love with Rayya. And I have no more time for denying that truth.”