9 Pairs of Espadrilles to Buy Now Under $100

Sometimes it’s the cheap finds that bring the most joy to getting dressed. Cheap and Cheerful is a weekly column that highlights the chicest, most inexpensive finds. Because spending less to look good is the greatest satisfaction.
There are certain things I don’t mind saving for: A fancy bag I’ll carry all the time or a hefty coat to brave the worst winter storms. Espadrilles do not fall into this category. Unless you live in a warm climate you won’t get year-round wear out of them. Plus, they wind up looking ratty after months of being exposed to saltwater, sand, and hot sun. Since you’ll want to replace them every year or two, it doesn’t make sense to spend a lot. Fortunately, there are plenty of stylish options that are less than $100. Worn with a white dress, or jeans and a T-shirt, they’re the ultimate summer shoes. Scroll below to see our favorites.
At less than $30, they’re the most affordable of the bunch. Plus, they happen to be in a very popular color.
If you’re willing to shell out a bit more, it’s worth it to buy a pair from Castañer — the Spanish brand has been making espadrilles since 1927. Usually they cost well over $100 but these are on sale for half the price.
Most espadrilles have a beige-colored base, so finding a pair of all-black ones is rare. These are also wide fit — an added bonus if you find most shoes too pinched at the toes.
You’ve seen the slides that feature big satin bows and that trend extends to espadrilles too. These also have a vibrant pattern, making them extra festive.
When in doubt you can’t go wrong with the classic version: creamy linen with a hint of wedge for height.
A closed-toe version is still warm-weather appropriate, but they’ll also be practical come autumn.
Stripes always make things look more expensive — especially if they’re of the navy-and-white, “I summer at Nantucket” variety.
A colorful pair like these will liven up any summer outfit. For extra contrast, try them with a bright pedicure.
If you loved Marni’s sky-high jeweled flatform espadrilles, these offer a similar look — except in a more walking-friendly height.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.