9 Pairs of Espadrilles to Buy Now Under $100

Sometimes it’s the cheap finds that bring the most joy to getting dressed. Cheap and Cheerful is a weekly column that highlights the chicest, most inexpensive finds. Because spending less to look good is the greatest satisfaction.

There are certain things I don’t mind saving for: A fancy bag I’ll carry all the time or a hefty coat to brave the worst winter storms. Espadrilles do not fall into this category. Unless you live in a warm climate you won’t get year-round wear out of them. Plus, they wind up looking ratty after months of being exposed to saltwater, sand, and hot sun. Since you’ll want to replace them every year or two, it doesn’t make sense to spend a lot. Fortunately, there are plenty of stylish options that are less than $100. Worn with a white dress, or jeans and a T-shirt, they’re the ultimate summer shoes. Scroll below to see our favorites.

At less than $30, they’re the most affordable of the bunch. Plus, they happen to be in a very popular color. Buy Laced Espadrilles $30, H&M

If you’re willing to shell out a bit more, it’s worth it to buy a pair from Castañer — the Spanish brand has been making espadrilles since 1927. Usually they cost well over $100 but these are on sale for half the price.

Buy Castañer Chiara Canvas Wedge Espadrilles Original Price: $125, Sale Price: $63 (50% off) , Net-a-Porter

Most espadrilles have a beige-colored base, so finding a pair of all-black ones is rare. These are also wide fit — an added bonus if you find most shoes too pinched at the toes. Buy Jackal Wide Fit Espadrilles $29, Asos

You’ve seen the slides that feature big satin bows and that trend extends to espadrilles too. These also have a vibrant pattern, making them extra festive. Buy Sam Edelman Bow Canvas Espadrilles Original Price: $100, Sale Price: $50 (50% off) , Net-a-Porter

When in doubt you can’t go wrong with the classic version: creamy linen with a hint of wedge for height. Buy Mango ‘Esparto’ Linen Wedge $70, Spring

A closed-toe version is still warm-weather appropriate, but they’ll also be practical come autumn.

Buy Lace-up Espadrilles $78, J.Crew

Stripes always make things look more expensive — especially if they’re of the navy-and-white, “I summer at Nantucket” variety. Buy Henrietta Espadrilles $75, Boden

A colorful pair like these will liven up any summer outfit. For extra contrast, try them with a bright pedicure.

Buy Vince Camuto Leddy Wedge Sandal Original Price: $99, Sale Price: $59 (40% off) , Spring

If you loved Marni’s sky-high jeweled flatform espadrilles, these offer a similar look — except in a more walking-friendly height.

Buy Embellished Espadrille Sandals $85, & Other Stories

