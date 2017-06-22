Everlane Just Launched the Perfect Collection of Summer Dresses

Everlane is always launching something new that has us adding to our carts without hesitation but their latest drop is especially good. It’s a collection of bright dresses made for the hottest days of summer. The new pieces are all 100 percent cotton — the best fabric to wear when it’s incredibly humid outside. Consisting of a mix of A-line and sheath styles plus one crop-top-and-skirt combo that you can wear together like a dress or mix-and-match, they’re cheerful and stylish. The best part? They all cost less than $100. Scroll down and check them out.
The cross-back detail of this dress means you’d have to go braless or use nipple covers but if you can wear this silhouette, it’s especially fun for the weekend.
It’s light, voluminous, and has pockets!
This sheath is the best thing to wear when it’s too hot out but you still need to look professional. Wear by itself or add a gingham duster over when the AC’s on blast at work.
Technically this isn’t a dress but it’s too good to not include. The crop-top-and-skirt combo is one of the chicest ones we’ve seen in awhile. Wear together or split them up — you’ll be able to make a ton of outfits with the two pieces.
