Polaroids, Models, and ’90s Nostalgia at the Calvin Klein Obsession Party

View Slideshow Photo: Margaret Zhang

Calvin Klein (via Raf Simons), Kate Moss, and Mario Sorrenti may have brought their 1993 Obsession fragrance back, but the outfits at the label’s party last night in London weren’t the only ‘90s trends in sight. Models, photographers, and designers gathered at Spencer House to celebrate the relaunch of the ‘90s perfume wearing slip dresses, denim jackets, and lacy jumpsuits. The new campaign features previously unseen shots from 1993, captured by Sorrenti — Moss’s then-boyfriend.

Photographer-of-the-moment Margaret Zhang put together her own Polaroid portfolio from the event exclusively for the Cut, snapping models like Winnie Harlow, Brooklyn Beckham, Camille Charrière, and Inka Williams. Click ahead to see flowing Champagne, beautiful people, and lots of ‘90s angst.