Here’s Your Master List of Every Good Fourth of July Sale

Photo: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Fourth of July weekend is almost here, and you know what that means: picnics, fireworks, and good old all-American markdowns. Whether it be the mules you’ve been obsessed with for a while or the jeans you’ve been waiting to hit final sale, you’ll probably find them in our master list of Independence Day sales, which includes deals on dresses, shoes, handbags, jewelry, and designer picks.

3x1 is offering 25 percent off all sale merchandise with code “HAPPY4TH” entered at checkout from Saturday, July 1, to Tuesday, July 4.

Ajaie Alaie is offering 20 percent off with code “SUMMER2017” starting Saturday, July 1.

Anthropologie customers can enjoy up to 50 percent off of sale merchandise.

Aritzia is offering 30 to 60 percent off select spring and summer pieces from Thursday, June 22, to Wednesday, July 5.

Ash will offer an additional 20 percent off sale merchandise from Friday, June 30, to Thursday, July 6.

ASOS is offering customers up to 50 percent off on categories ranging from shoes and activewear to swimwear, and more.

Back Beat Rags customers will enjoy 25 percent off with code “LUVUAMERICA” starting Saturday, July 1.

Ban.do will offer shoppers a free pair of sunnies if they spend $50 from Saturday, July 1, to Wednesday, July 5.

BaubleBar is offering an extra 20 percent off of sale styles and up to 75 percent off of select jewelry pieces starting on Thursday, June 29.

Boden customers will enjoy up to 50 percent off clothing and accessories through Thursday, June 29, when the discount will be move up to 60 percent off; receive an additional 10 percent off with code “NN19” at checkout.

Commando is offering shoppers 25 percent off merchandise that is red, white, and blue from Saturday, July 1, to Wednesday, July 5.

Cotton On is offering 70 percent off clearance (in-store and online) and 30 percent off full-price merchandise from Thursday, June 29, to Sunday, July 2, and Monday, July 3, to Tuesday, July 4.

Dear Frances is offering up to 25 percent off all boots with code “MYBOOTIES25” entered at checkout starting Friday, June 30.

Henri Bendel customers will see up to 50 percent off of sale merchandise. The weekend of the Fourth there will be an additional 10 percent off sale items and 10 percent off non-sale merchandise.

H&M will offer up to 70 percent off during their summer sale in-store and online.

Hobo is offering 20 percent off full-price pieces with code “SALE20JULY” entered at checkout from Monday, July 3, to Tuesday, July 4.

J.Crew customers will enjoy up to 25 percent off their purchases and an extra 40 percent off with the code “SUMMER” entered at checkout.

Joe’s is offering 30 percent off of select styles from Monday, June 26, to Wednesday, July 5.

Keds is giving customers 20 percent off the entire site, including a sale from Tuesday, June 27, to Sunday, July 9.

Lily Ashwell is offering 25 percent off all clothes with the code “SUMMER25” entered at checkout.

Loeffler Randall is offering up to 50 percent off select handbags and shoes.

Loup customers will enjoy an extra 25 percent off with the code “THE4TH” entered at checkout.

Lysse will offer free shipping from Friday, June 30, to Tuesday, July 4.

Milly is offering an extra 25 percent off with the code “GETLIT” starting Wednesday, June 28.

Net-a-Porter customers will enjoy up to 70 percent off select items including shoes, accessories, handbags, jewelry, and more.

Of a Kind will offer 30 percent off select merchandise from Thursday, June 29, to Thursday, July 6.

Parker Smith is offering new marked-down products for 30 percent off from Friday, June 30, to Friday, July 7.

REI customers will enjoy up to 50 percent off of camping gear, cycling clothing, and more.

Sanctuary Clothing will offer 25 percent off select styles from Friday, June 30, to Tuesday, July 4.

Smoke x Mirrors is offering customers 25 percent off all styles excluding Geo and Sodapop with code “FIREWORKS” entered at checkout from Friday, June 30, to Tuesday, July 4.

Solid & Striped is offering 25 percent off select styles with code “USA25” entered at checkout from Wednesday, June 28, to Tuesday, July 4.

Soludos will offer 25 percent off select styles with code “JULY25” from Thursday, June 29, to Monday, July 3.

Totokaelo is offering up to 60 percent off spring collections.

Vere Verto is offering up to 30 percent off sitewide starting on Thursday, June 29.

Vince customers will enjoy 20 percent off select merchandise with code “FREEDOM20” from Wednesday, June 21, to Tuesday, July 4.

Wray is offering up to 40 percent off of new and sale merchandise with code “HAPPY4TH” entered at checkout starting Friday, June 30.

Yumi Kim customers will enjoy an additional 30 percent off of sale merchandise with code “FIREWORKS”.

Zara is offering up to 75 percent off full-price items.