If you constantly feel anxious that you could be killed at any moment by the most banal of household objects, this story will give you one more thing to worry about. French Instagram fitness model and lifestyle blogger Rebecca Burger died in a freak accident when a pressurized whipped-cream canister she was using exploded and hit her in the chest.

The incident occurred on Saturday and caused her to go into cardiac arrest; she was rushed to the hospital, where she died on Sunday. Her family announced it on Wednesday and warned of potential similar accidents. It’s believed that she was using a canister model that had been recalled.

Voici un exemple de siphon à chantilly qui a explosé et percuté le thorax de Rebecca, entraînant son décès. Précision : le siphon qui a engendré sa mort quant à lui été mis sous scellé. N'utilisez pas ce genre d'ustensile chez vous ! Plusieurs dizaines de milliers d'appareils défectueux sont encore en circulation. A post shared by Rebecca Burger (@rebeccablikes) on Jun 20, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

“Here’s an example of the cartridge/siphon from Chantilly that exploded and struck Rebecca’s chest, killing her,” the caption reads. “Take note: the cartridge that caused her death was sealed. Do not use this type of device in your home! Tens of thousands of these appliances are still in circulation.”

Burger was 33.