Gal Gadot and Drake Bell Partied This Week

‘Tis the season for rooftop parties and birthday blowouts. This week, celebs from TV Land’s Younger came together to celebrate the show’s new season. Stars Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, and costume designer Patricia Field (who also worked with the show’s writer, Darren Star, on Sex and the City) were among the guests who partied on the rooftop of Mr. Purple. Another small-screen party commenced at Refinery Rooftop, where Keegan-Michael Key and Cobie Smulders toasted the premiere of their new Netflix show, Friends from College.

Elsewhere in New York, Lana Del Rey wore a tiara and choker for her birthday party at 1OAK, with Paris Hilton and Nelly in tow. In L.A., Drake Bell also hosted a birthday party, complete with a cake covered in shirtless magazine shots of himself (whether Josh Peck received an invite is … doubtful).

