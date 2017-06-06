Amal Clooney Gives Birth to Twins With Beautiful, Average Names

Photo: BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images

George and Amal Clooney have welcomed their highly anticipated and now officially Gemini twins, according to reports from People and the Associated Press. Bucking celebrity tradition, the couple gave their first babies sweet, popular names: Ella and Alexander.

“This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives,” George’s rep told the outlets. “Ella, Alexander, and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days.” Ha ha, dads.

Now we wait for the other set of highly anticipated, potentially Gemini celebrity twins. June is crazy!