Get Workout Tips from Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Personal Trainer

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Ever wonder how the baddest broad on the Supreme Court bench stays in fighting shape? Well, wonder no more! Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s personal trainer, Bryant Johnson, has written a book called The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong…and You Can Too! that will spill the judge’s exercise secrets. (Johnson also trains Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan, but we’re only interested in Ginsburg’s workout, thank you very much.)

RBG’s workout tips are probably not going to be too outlandish; after all, Ginsburg is nothing if not sensible. The 84-year-old judge revealed during a Q&A with ABC’s Dan Abrams that she can do 20 push-ups — “I do 10, and then I breathe, and then I do 10 more” — and hold a plank for 30 seconds. According to the AP, she works out for an hour twice a week. Not too shabby.