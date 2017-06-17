Go Backstage at Versace’s Spring 2018 Menswear Show in Milan

Photo: Gioconda and August

Gioconda and August went backstage at Versace’s Spring 2018 menswear show at Milan Fashion Week and found fresh faces, bold reds, and stripes upon stripes upon stripes. Oh, and womenswear as well. Check out the photos.

