The Latest on the Cut

2:47 p.m.

Bill Cosby’s Accusers Tell Their Stories

Cosby’s sexual assault case ended in mistrial today. Two years ago, 35 women told New York Magazine about their encounters with Cosby.

1:28 p.m.

Go Backstage with Diesel Black Gold’s Coed Collection

Check out the photos.

12:16 p.m.

See the Best Looks From Ermenegildo Zegna’s Fashion Show

Easy, breezy.

11:50 a.m.

Watch the Versace Livestream

Enjoy!

10:46 a.m.

Bill Cosby Case Ends in Mistrial

The jury announced it was hopelessly deadlocked on the felony indecent sexual assault counts.

10:09 a.m.

Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana Head to Divorce Court

Sometimes that’s the way love goes.

Yesterday at 7:00 p.m.

Here’s How You Can Catch a Wave in NYC

Don’t worry, your hair won’t get wet.

Yesterday at 6:59 p.m.

See Marlene Dietrich’s Most Iconic Hollywood Portraits

A new exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery depicts the stars as a pioneer of androgynous style.

Yesterday at 6:01 p.m.

This Study Offers Insight Into Why Certain Men May Harass Women on the Street

The study looked at men in four regions of the Middle East.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

People in Oregon Can Now Choose ‘X’ as Their Gender on Driver’s Licenses

The transportation commission’s rule change is the first of its kind in the nation.

Yesterday at 5:24 p.m.

How Diesel Black Gold Prepared for Its First Co-Ed Show

The biker-chic brand ventures into ‘90s grunge and athleisure.

Yesterday at 5:11 p.m.

Editor-in-Chief of Jezebel Steps Down

She announced the news on Twitter.

Yesterday at 5:01 p.m.

Rihanna and Kate Bosworth Partied This Week

Plus: Fetty Wap, Cleo Wade, Kate McKinnon.

Yesterday at 3:10 p.m.

Meet the Designer Who Just Clinched the LVMH Prize

She’s a young French-Belgian designer named Marine Serre.

Yesterday at 3:00 p.m.

Asahd Khaled is the New King of Summer

Bless up.

Yesterday at 3:00 p.m.

Made You A Playlist: Songs To Hotbox To

Discwoman DJ Stud1nt curated a playlist for the weekend.

Yesterday at 2:57 p.m.

These People Are So Rich That I Do Not Understand What Happened at Their Wedding

This wedding hurts my plebeian brain.

Yesterday at 2:57 p.m.

Lorde’s New Album Is a Great Incentive to Stay in This Weekend

Are you old and lame now? How you feel about Lorde’s new album is a great litmus test.

Yesterday at 2:49 p.m.

Let’s Take a Moment to Talk About Rihanna’s ‘Wild Thoughts’ Hair and Makeup

Her hairstylist explains how she achieved her video look.

Yesterday at 2:32 p.m.

Another Day, Another Justin Bieber Tattoo

Only 47 more years to go.