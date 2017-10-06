Gosha Rubchinskiy Reveals Upcoming Capsule Collection with Burberry

Attendees of Gosha Rubchinskiy’s 2018 Spring/Summer presentation in St. Petersburg were in for a surprise. The show featured eight new pieces Rubchinskiy designed in collaboration with Burberry, which will be available in January 2018.

Rubchinskiy said, “Burberry has always symbolized the epitome of classic British style to me. Their timeless pieces are the perfect balance to our modern streetwear, creating a great mix. I’m very happy with the result of our collaborative work.”

Burberry chief creative and CEO Christopher Bailey, who worked on the collection with Rubchinskiy, had nothing but effusive praise for the designer. “He has an innate cultural sensibility and I was honored when he asked us to collaborate together for his new collection. His reinterpretation of some of our most iconic designs, feels exciting, new and relevant whilst paying enormous respect to their British cultural heritage.”

Rubchinskiy’s show, which was rave-themed, included hats created with Stephen Jones and new designs from Rubchinskiy’s work with Adidas.