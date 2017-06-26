Photo: Aria Isadora/BFA.com/Aria Isadora/BFA.com

In February, Gossip Girl himself Penn Badgley got surprise married to Domino Kirke, a doula and sister of actresses Jemima and Lola, at a courthouse in Brooklyn (how Dan of him). And this weekend, they got married again.

Congratulations sweet Domino and Penn, here singing "will you still love me tomorrow" with the real live #Shirelles. @dominokirke @pennbadgley A post shared by Cornelia Livingston (@corneliamurr) on Jun 25, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

As People reports, Badgley and Kirke’s first wedding was a small courthouse ceremony with a tiny restaurant reception afterward. So this time around, they opted for an outdoor ceremony (like Blair and Chuck) in upstate New York (unlike Blair and Chuck), with guests including Zac Posen, Mariska Hargitay, Debra Messing, and Heidi Klum.

#HappySunday #JoyfulWeekend #JoyfulWedding #Congrats to @PennBadgley and @DominoKirke. #HeresToLoveAndLife #HeresToLoveYourWholeLife. 📷: @therealdebramessing A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on Jun 25, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

Silly wet willie! Playing around with @heidiklum and @zacposen at a beautiful wedding. 😂🎉🤣✨😆Congratulations @DominoKirke & @PenBadgley ❤️❤️ @lorrainekny A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Jun 24, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

#AboutLastNight #SaturdayNightDoneRight #PosinWithPosen #LetsPartyLikeItsPennAndDominosWedding #JoyfulNight #JoyfulWedding #TeamDominoAndPenn #SummerLoving #SummerNights A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on Jun 25, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

“You only get married twice, once,” Kirke wrote in an Instagram caption of a picture of her already husband at the ceremony.

"You only get married twice, once" 🌹🌹I love you @pennbadgley A post shared by Domino Kirke (@dominokirke) on Jun 25, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

A bunch of pictures of the ceremony and reception were shared to social media, showing that although Kirke wore a white lace dress to the first wedding, she opted for a beige gown for the latest one.

💫 the most beautiful bride💫✨congratulations Domino you deserve the moon and the stars✨ 💕 A post shared by tara summers (@tarasummers) on Jun 25, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

💕 A post shared by marthabahia (@marthabahia) on Jun 24, 2017 at 9:44pm PDT

Happiest of wedding parties for the lovely couple. A post shared by Jordan Galland (@landofgal) on Jun 24, 2017 at 7:28pm PDT

Can’t wait to see what their third wedding entails!