Gwyneth Paltrow Has No Idea What Goop’s Deal Is Either

Over the years, Gwyneth Paltrow has grown Goop into a successful lifestyle business by giving women extremely dubious wellness advice. She’s discussed everything from steaming your vagina, purposefully getting stung by bees, and drinking nothing but goats’ milk for a week. If you’ve read any of her tips and thought, Huh, I have no idea what’s going on here, it turns out Gwyneth Paltrow has done the exact same thing.

During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel brought up several practices promoted by Goop only to find Paltrow sounding confused.

On earthing: “I don’t actually know that much about earthing … they say we’ve lost touch with sort of being barefoot, in the earth, and that there’s some type of electromagnetic thing that we’re missing and so it’s good to take your shoes off and walk in the grass … I don’t know what the fuck we talk about.”

On squatting: “I don’t know, I’ve never read that before.”

On how putting jade eggs in your vagina can tone your pelvic floor: “I don’t know, I need to start my jade egg practice.”

Next you’re going to tell me the $370 tiny gold butt is a lie too.