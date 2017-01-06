Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Once Went on a Cleanse for 7 (Seven) Weeks

Photo: 2017 Getty Images

From vaginal steaming to jade eggs and walking around barefoot to stave off depression, Gwyneth Paltrow seems to have tried just about every wellness trend out there. So it should come as a surprise to absolutely no one that the Goop founder revealed in a new interview with Net-a-Porter’s the Edit that she’s also tried a seven-week detox cleanse.

“I can’t be on a cleanse all the time … I did one for seven weeks last year and it was awful,” Paltrow told the Edit. In an accompanying video, the actress explained that she’s actually a “big believer” in doing a “good detox” cleanse for maintenance at least once a year or if she has a specific event coming up. “So I’ve basically tried everything, from a one-day gallbladder flush fast to a seven-week nightmare,” Paltrow said. “It’s great for eliminating bloat and firming your skin, and just feeling your best.”

The divorce expert also revealed what she eats in a normal day. By that we mean, Paltrow apparently skips breakfast — “my first meal of the day is normally lunch” — and basically only eats things that are “light on carbs.” But at home she occasionally indulges in a “glass of wine, maybe a baguette dripping in cheese, some fries …” and on vacation, “I eat what I want — and there’s no exercising, either.”

No word on what exactly the seven-week cleanse entailed, but we can only assume it at least included a lot of breathing, water, and Tracy Anderson workouts.