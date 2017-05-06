Halle Berry May Have Unveiled A Baby Bump

Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Halle Berry may have debuted a baby bump at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles last night. The actress, 50, has a nine-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son.

Am I the only one who was NOT aware that Halle Berry is pregnant??? pic.twitter.com/0QoI89b8GO — Alex Holley (@AlexHolleyFOX29) June 4, 2017

Naturally, her age is a topic of conversation, but as the Cut reported back in 2013 when she was pregnant with her son, “46 in Halle Berry years is basically 16 in normal person years.”

Back to the important issues like figuring out who the potential father could be. Last week Berry posted an Instagram in a tee that read “No More Boyfriends.”

Summer's coming... let's shine up our crowns ladies! Let's do it like @justmike_ A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on May 27, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

Proceed with the speculations.