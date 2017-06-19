Hanson Says Justin Bieber’s Music Is Like ‘Chlamydia of the Ear’

Photo: Getty

Last week, inspirational-tattoo enthusiast Justin Bieber was pelted with a water bottle onstage in Stockholm after admitting that he doesn’t know the words to “Despacito.” Now, the male crop-top aficionado has been attacked by something far more unexpected: the formerly long-haired brother band Hanson, who recently likened his music to chlamydia of the ear.

Although it has been 20 years (time flies!) since Hanson burst onto the ‘90s boy-band scene, the brothers — Zac, Taylor, and Isaac — are apparently still playing music together and currently on tour in Australia. As News.com.au notes, the brothers were asked during an interview with Hit107 FM in Adelaide to identify the title or artist of the biggest song in Australia right now, which just so happens to be “Despacito.”

Like young Bieber, the Hanson brothers also knew very little about “Despacito.” But that didn’t stop them from bashing Bieber, who is featured prominently on the song’s remix. Per News.com.au:

“Can I just say I’m glad I didn’t know what that was,” one of the brothers said. “I prefer not to get any venereal diseases so whenever Justin Bieber gets near me or near my ears … it’s just ear infections, they’re terrible.”

Before that point, the brothers had spent most of the interview “amused” by the fact that most koalas have chlamydia, so one of them (apparently they were not identifiable) said of Bieber’s music, “It’s like hanging out with a koala. Chlamydia of the ear, it sucks.”

Counterpoint: “Mmmbop.”