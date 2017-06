Photo: Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Turns out that Asahd Khaled, DJ Khaled’s son and famously calm baby, does actually cry.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Asahd cried when meeting Bieber when filming the “I’m the One” video in February. While he fussed, Bieber tried in vain to calm him down by rubbing the back of his head.

Naturally, the Instagram they posted showed a much happier story of Bieber cradling his head.

@justinbieber and I were discussing me being executive producer of his album! Daddy said slow down asahd!! @djkhaled A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Feb 28, 2017 at 6:08pm PST

Currently praying that a video of him crying while meeting Rihanna or Naomi Campbell doesn’t surface.