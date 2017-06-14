Here’s the Cute Story of How Amal and George Clooney Met

Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

We know that international human-rights attorney Amal Clooney and her actor husband George recently welcomed a pair of wonderfully normal-named twin babies, but we’ve never really known much about how their relationship started in the first place. Now, George’s father Nick has revealed how the couple met in a new interview with People, saying he was there when it happened.

Nick and his wife Nina stopped by a dinner gathering with George in 2013 (in Italy) — and Amal was there as well, since the party was thrown by mutual friends, he explained to People. “Nina and I were actually the ones who answered the door when Amal came in,” Nick said. “She introduced herself to us and we talked. She was obviously very charming, gorgeous and so clearly accomplished, but by the time we had supper that night, it was clear there was a kindness to her and an inclusiveness.”

He went on to explain that George noticed Amal immediately, and that it was apparent there was something between them from the get-go. “By the end of supper, I started looking over at Nina and saying, ‘Look ouuuut, this could be trouble for this young man!’” Nick said. “I really think by the time that first (meeting) was over, his and her fates were sealed, both of them. She was so remarkable and he was so remarkable around her.”

The actor’s dad added that the “young woman meant something” to George right away, and that he had never seen his son like this before. “It was just different than all the other relationships I had seen him in, and I had watched them all from the time he was 13,” Nick said.