Whoever Said You Can’t Wear Dresses Over Pants Is Wrong

Photo: Erik Tanner

That’s a Good Look is a column devoted to the art of simple styling, with a twist. Do try this at home.

There was a time not that long ago (remember the ’90s?) when wearing dresses over pants was not only accepted but encouraged. The trend was an inventive way to balance delicate shapes with practicality — sometimes it’s too cold for just a dress, and tights are a whole thing. Why not throw on pants underneath? Now you’ve got the mullet of the fashion world.

But as trends do, pants-over-dresses faded away. Have you longed to bring it back? Are you brave enough? Try this: a monochromatic look that isn’t too fussy, a sheer Lacausa dress that justifies wearing something underneath it, and strappy heels to give you some height off the ground. Bring in a sporty mesh bag and you’ll be more than pulling off the pants-over-dress trend. Now that’s a good look.

Photo: Erik Tanner

Photo: Erik Tanner

Photos by Erik Tanner; styled by Lindsay Peoples; hair by Megan Robinson of White Rose Collective; makeup by Allie Smith of Bridge Artists; Alewya Demmisse; photo assistance by Garrett Milanovich.

