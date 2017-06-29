Press Secretary Says Trump Mocked Morning Joe Host Because She ‘Bullied’ Him

Photo: 2017 Getty Images

When the president sent out two tweets Thursday morning mocking Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski’s alleged face-lift in the midst of a fierce internal debate about the Senate’s health-care bill, many people’s first thought was, Um, why? Luckily, just an hour after the tweets were posted, Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders appeared on Fox News to explain that the president of the United States lashed out because he felt “bullied.”

“There have been an outrageous number of personal attacks, not just [on] him but [on] frankly everyone around him,” she said of Morning Joe’s recent content. She went on, “This is a president who fights fire with fire and certainly will not be … bullied by liberal elites within the media.”

When asked if she thought the tweets were called for, she replied that it is “necessary to push back against unnecessary attacks on the president,” who, again, “isn’t going to be somebody who’s bullied.”

Deputy WH Press Secretary VIGOROUSLY defends Trump's ad hominem attacks on Mika Brzezinski, saying he won't be bullied pic.twitter.com/Wcf8913PAQ — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 29, 2017

When asked whether there was anything else that could possibly explain the president’s tweets, Sanders said she was “not aware of any extra backstory on that front.”

Sadly, Trump’s fellow conservatives don’t seem to care that a TV host hurt his feelings — many have condemned his tweets, and House Speaker Paul Ryan called them “inappropriate,” and said they do nothing to “improve the tone and civility of debate.”