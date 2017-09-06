Ibeyi’s New Video Makes Having a Sister Look Fun

This summer, every festival lineup and radio station will inevitably feature the same predictable artists. That’s a Bop is our monthlong effort to introduce you to artists and songs beyond the top-ten list.

Twin sister duo Ibeyi — whose real names are Lisa-Kaindé Diaz and Naomi Diaz — dropped a new track on Thursday for their upcoming as-yet-unnamed sophomore album, and for so-called New Music Friday, they’ve gone and shared the accompanying video. “Away Away” is so light and airy it will transport you somewhere (anywhere) else in no time, but the video, which is all dancing, smiling, and sisterly love, will have you planning a getaway with the sister you never had. Joy! This is what it looks like!

Ibeyi’s sophomore album will release on XL Recordings.