Kate Moss and David Bowie Loved to Party on This Mediterranean Island

View Slideshow Photo: © Anne Menke

The island of Ibiza has entertained fashion’s elite for decades. In the 1980s, David Bowie and Valentino were regulars at the beach town’s nightclubs and bars; in the 1990s, Kate Moss and John Galliano partied with designers and models. The new photography book Ibiza Bohemia, published by Assouline, chronicles the island’s many celebrity visitors, as well as its rich history — an ideal read for anyone planning a summer vacation.

Located in the Mediterranean Sea, to the east of the Spanish mainland, Ibiza first became a destination in the 1950s and gained popularity among hippies in the ’60s. The island is famous for its olive groves, secret caves, and a vibrant shopping scene for Afghan jewelry, flamenco skirts, and Indian sarongs. Click ahead to see photographs from the book.