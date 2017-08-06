Ikea Partners With Off-White To Make New Fratka Bag

Photo: Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Following their unexpected introduction into the world of high fashion after Balenciaga made a $2145 version of their 99 cent Fratka bag, Ikea has decided to embrace their obvious couture calling. Off-White designer Virgil Abloh is making a “fresh take” on the Fratka, according to both brand’s Instagram accounts.

ex-architecture student meets "pattern making" @ikeatoday A post shared by Off-White™ (@off____white) on Jun 7, 2017 at 8:18am PDT

Ikea wrote, “We’re in a moment where IKEA is transcending, and people are bringing this “do it yourself” culture to the blue bag.” Like the original, it will be massive. Unlike the original, it seems to say “Sculpture” on the front.

Please let this bag stay at 99 cents.