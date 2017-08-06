Inside an Airy, DIY Renovation in the Catskills

Ethan Cook, an artist, and his wife, Wray, a fashion designer, got married in the Catskills in 2015. By then, they had been searching for a house in the area for two years before that. “We looked at close to 60 houses,” Wray says. (The couple lives full-time in Greenpoint.) “I had all these insane parameters that the house had to meet,” Ethan says. “My main rules were: no road noise and no people noise.” In December 2015, they ended up finding a 12-acre property that abuts Catskill Park, offering plenty of privacy. Then they tackled their DIY renovation like a couple of pros.