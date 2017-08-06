The Latest on the Cut

3 mins ago

Inside an Airy, DIY Renovation in the Catskills

How an artist and a fashion designer redid their house like a couple of pros.

7 mins ago

Oh My God, Ryan Lochte Is Responsible for Another Human Now

The swimmer welcomed his first child with fiancée Kayla Rae Reid on Thursday morning

7 mins ago

The Perfectly Symmetrical Bag That’s Hip to Be Square

It’s satisfyingly symmetrical.

12 mins ago

Get Your Dad Good Basics Because You Know He Won’t Buy Them for Himself

C’mon, when was the last time he replaced his socks?

26 mins ago

25 Famous Women on Their Pets

Martha Stewart, Kerry Washington, Chrissy Teigen, and more.

10:18 a.m.

Oliver Stone Slams ‘Beautiful Specimen’ Megyn Kelly’s Putin Interview

“I didn’t have legs or a dress like Megyn.”

9:36 a.m.

Here’s Why Teetotaler Kim Kardashian Was Promoting Casamigos Tequila

It all makes sense.

9:26 a.m.

Travis Kalanick Uses Uber’s Lactation Room to Meditate

His new zen tactics were reportedly inspired by Arianna Huffington, who is an Uber board member.

9:17 a.m.

Melania and Barron to Move Into the White House Next Week

Some staffers reportedly hope she will be a calming presence, though Trump pivots never pan out.

8:35 a.m.

Google Is Trying to Make Fashion More Accessible

With the help of virtual reality.

8:33 a.m.

Ikea Partners With Off-White To Make New Fratka Bag

Thus leaning into its couture destiny.

Yesterday at 5:40 p.m.

Michelle Obama Says Barack Basically Wore the Same Black Tux for 8 Years

“That’s the unfair thing … no matter what we do, he puts on that same tux.”

Yesterday at 5:22 p.m.

Bergdorf Goodman Will Be the Only Place You Can Get These Dior Shoes

The best kind of shoe porn.

Yesterday at 5:17 p.m.

The Studio 54 Crowd Has a New Nightlife Spot

The famous nightclub’s co-founder just opened a new hotel, the Public.

Yesterday at 5:08 p.m.

The 5 Most Awkward Moments From James Comey’s Testimony About Trump

“We simply looked at each other in silence.”

Yesterday at 5:05 p.m.

How to Re-create Selena Gomez’s Best NYC Outfits for Less

It’s surprisingly easy.

Yesterday at 4:53 p.m.

The Fearless Girl Statue Was Originally Supposed to Be a Cow

The story of the bovine statue that could’ve been.

Yesterday at 4:50 p.m.

Uber Exec Shared Medical Records of Rape Victim He Believed Was Lying

He is now no longer with the company.

Yesterday at 4:18 p.m.

The Best Glowy Skin Serum and 4 Other Beauty Products I Used Till the Last Drop

And a snail cream moisturizer loved by Linda Evangelista.

Yesterday at 3:46 p.m.

Kamala Harris Cut Off, Told to Be Courteous During Trump Russia Hearing

Senator Richard Burr cut in while she was questioning Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.