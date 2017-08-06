The Latest on the Cut

13 mins ago

Everyone Is Suddenly Thirsty for James Comey

I mean … he is 6’8”.

25 mins ago

Watch Kevin Durant and Steph Curry’s Moms React to Game 3 of the NBA Finals

They hugged, yelled, and high-fived after the game.

11:05 a.m.

Inside an Airy, DIY Renovation in the Catskills

How an artist and a fashion designer redid their house like a couple of pros.

11:01 a.m.

Oh My God, Ryan Lochte Is Responsible for Another Human Now

The swimmer welcomed his first child with fiancée Kayla Rae Reid on Thursday morning

11:01 a.m.

The Perfectly Symmetrical Bag That’s Hip to Be Square

It measures exactly 12 centimeters in every direction.

11:00 a.m.

Two Makeup Artists Compete to Deliver the Prettiest Red Lip

In the second installment of our video series, the Face Race.

10:56 a.m.

Get Your Dad Good Basics Because You Know He Won’t Buy Them for Himself

C’mon, when was the last time he replaced his socks?

10:41 a.m.

25 Famous Women on Their Pets

Martha Stewart, Kerry Washington, Chrissy Teigen, and more.

10:18 a.m.

Oliver Stone Slams ‘Beautiful Specimen’ Megyn Kelly’s Putin Interview

“I didn’t have legs or a dress like Megyn.”

9:36 a.m.

Here’s Why Teetotaler Kim Kardashian Was Promoting Casamigos Tequila

It all makes sense.

9:26 a.m.

Travis Kalanick Uses Uber’s Lactation Room to Meditate

His new zen tactics were reportedly inspired by Arianna Huffington, who is an Uber board member.

9:17 a.m.

Melania and Barron to Move Into the White House Next Week

Some staffers reportedly hope she will be a calming presence, though Trump pivots never pan out.

8:35 a.m.

Google Is Trying to Make Fashion More Accessible

With the help of virtual reality.

8:33 a.m.

Ikea Partners With Off-White To Make New Fratka Bag

Thus leaning into its couture destiny.

Yesterday at 5:40 p.m.

Michelle Obama Says Barack Basically Wore the Same Black Tux for 8 Years

“That’s the unfair thing … no matter what we do, he puts on that same tux.”

Yesterday at 5:22 p.m.

Bergdorf Goodman Will Be the Only Place You Can Get These Dior Shoes

The best kind of shoe porn.

Yesterday at 5:17 p.m.

The Studio 54 Crowd Has a New Nightlife Spot

The famous nightclub’s co-founder just opened a new hotel, the Public.

Yesterday at 5:08 p.m.

The 5 Most Awkward Moments From James Comey’s Testimony About Trump

“We simply looked at each other in silence.”

Yesterday at 5:05 p.m.

How to Re-create Selena Gomez’s Best NYC Outfits for Less

It’s surprisingly easy.

Yesterday at 4:53 p.m.

The Fearless Girl Statue Was Originally Supposed to Be a Cow

The story of the bovine statue that could’ve been.