11 Kinds of Arguments Insisting That Coconut Oil Isn’t Terrible for You

Photo: Olga Kochina/Getty Images/iStockphoto

When the American Heart Association threw darts at coconut oil’s “superfood” status last week, more than a few feathers were ruffled. People were confused; doctors felt somewhat vindicated; and wellness experts — well, they were pissed. As the villainization of coconut oil spread, so did coconut support from the alternative-health and wellness community. From conspiracy theories to accusations of nefarious motives, behold 11 arguments as to why the American Heart Association says coconut oil is bad for you.

The Follow the Money Argument

The gist: These American Heart Association studies are funded by the fat cats who want to see coconuts burn. (Is Big Pineapple to blame?)

It's sad that we now live in a world where we have to defend coconut oil. We really should research who is funding these studies and why. https://t.co/hqunB5ua7d — That's Chelsea™ (@HiThatsChelsea) June 21, 2017

The Pharmaceutical Argument

The gist: The American Heart Association is an evil, pharmaceutical-money-taking entity.

The Social Media Illuminati Argument

The gist: Instagram is obviously in on the coconut conspiracy.

When Instagram deletes your post last night on your coconut oil rebuttal... Someone got butt hurt by something. 😂 — Justin (@NutritionMax) June 20, 2017

The Update Required Argument

The gist: The American Heart Association is working from outdated data.

The Reading Is Hard Argument

The gist: Coconut oil is good for you and journalists are lazy.

The You’re Going to Die Argument

The gist: The American Heart Association is promoting cancer.

So AHA is telling people to use unsaturated fats instead of coconut oil. Technically that means they're promoting cancer build up in foods.. https://t.co/Vs0yBim3Dh — EyYoVinny (@vincentninja68) June 20, 2017

The Well Actually Argument

The gist: Saturated fat is not bad for you. WTF???

The Let Me Introduce Another Thing You Should Fear Argument

The gist: Y’all should be worried about stress, not coconut oil.

Stress will have a more negative impact on your health than eating coconut oil or french fries. Let's stop spreading fear of foods. — Lauren Littmann (@laurenlittmann) June 20, 2017

The Mansplain Argument

The gist: Those quacks at the American Heart Association are working from old data!

Don't rely on outdated science! Coconut oil is a healthy fat that can prevent major risk factors. #coconutoil https://t.co/NOC2n5pivY — JJ Virgin (@jjvirgin) June 19, 2017

The LOLZ I Know More Than You Argument

The gist: The American Heart Association employs a bunch of dummies.

The Oil Skull-and-Bones Argument

The gist: The American Heart Association wants you to buy soy and canola oil, period.