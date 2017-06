The Latest on the Cut

9 mins ago

28 Sleeping Hacks From Salma Hayek and Other Frequent Travelers

Tips for fighting jet lag and more.

27 mins ago

Estée Lauder Is Becoming Instantly Cooler With a Big Hire

She’s very chic and very French.

2:28 p.m.

Ivanka Trump and Marco Rubio Exchange Awkward Hug to End All Awkward Hugs

That’s not how you do it.

2:18 p.m.

Jenny Slate and Jon Hamm Went to the Movies Together

She’s coming for all your crushes.

2:16 p.m.

New York’s Outdated Abortion Law Will Probably Remain in Place

New York state law forces women to carry unviable pregnancies to term, and the chances it’ll be updated this legislative session are dwindling.

1:59 p.m.

Could You Beat a Bachelorette Contestant at a Spelling Bee?

Here’s a fun game.

1:46 p.m.

All the Sweater-vests at Fendi’s Milan Show

Normcore meets Wall Street.

1:40 p.m.

Here’s Why the New Plus-size Ken Doll Is Called ‘Broad’

Ken has been reimagined.

1:36 p.m.

Young M.A Might Motivate You to Give Up Your Summer Fridays

Self MA.de is a reminder to grind.

1:30 p.m.

Bachelor in Paradise Investigation Finds No Misconduct, Will Resume Filming

“The tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member.”

1:18 p.m.

Delete Grindr. Join Book Club.

Like a good dinner party, gay book clubs succeed where dating apps and bars fail.

12:45 p.m.

Marika Hackman Wrote the Song L Word Fans Have Been Waiting For

Remember “my lover Cindy?” She’s finally been immortalized in song.

12:03 p.m.

Ask a Boss: How Do I Deal With Useless Informational Interviews?

There’s a huge epidemic of bad networking.

11:25 a.m.

Ivanka Trump Seeks Sponsors for Her Paid-Family-Leave Plan

The First Daughter will meet with Senators Marco Rubio and Deb Fischer to talk over the plan.

11:08 a.m.

More Women Were Elected to France’s Parliament Than Ever Before

The recent election saw 223 of 577 Parliamentary seats go to women.

11:00 a.m.

It’s Time for Shania Twain and Celine Dion to Record a Duet

Two of Canada’s biggest pop stars have never recorded a duet together. Why not?

10:30 a.m.

Couch-surfing Was the Craziest Thing I Did in the Aughts

“Sharing intimate quarters with a total stranger didn’t seem as absurd back then as it does to me today.”

10:24 a.m.

Kim Kardashian Was Like, ‘Who, Me?’ Upon Hearing About Her Blackface Controversy

She says she was just “really tan.”

9:57 a.m.

GLOW Is Alison Brie As You’ve Never Seen Her

For starters, she’s wearing a lot of spandex.

9:14 a.m.

Nina Agdal Upgrades From Leonardo DiCaprio to an Incredibly Cute Puppy

It’s a good puppy.