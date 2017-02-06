Ivanka Trump Tweets That She’s ‘Proud to Support LGBTQ Americans,’ Which, Huh

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

On Thursday night, Ivanka Trump logged back on to Twitter (she’d been offline for Shavuot, a Jewish holiday that occurs 50 days after the second day of Passover) and — perhaps because her dad was clearly going to overlook it — decided to send out a tweet celebrating Pride month:

Logging back on after Shavuot, wishing everyone a joyful #Pride2017. This month we celebrate and honor the #LGBTQ community. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 2, 2017

By itself, this tweet would’ve been questionable — after all, her father’s administration has done little to “honor” the LGBTQ community. But then she sent out a second tweet:

I am proud to support my LGBTQ friends and the LGBTQ Americans who have made immense contributions to our society and economy. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 2, 2017

Huh. Considering Ivanka is instrumental to an administration that doesn’t house a single pro-LGBTQ cabinet member, that rescinded President Obama’s protections for transgender students in favor of throwing the issue to the states, and whose only pro-LGBTQ move has been choosing not to abolish an Obama-era anti-discrimination order, it’s tough to figure out what she could be referring to.

Maybe her idea of “support” was allegedly quashing a draft “religious liberty” order that would’ve legalized sweeping discrimination. (Instead, her dad ended up signing a pared-down version of the order that lets employers opt out of providing health-care plans that pay for birth control.) Of course, if the most the LGBTQ community can hope for under Trump is the absence of harmful legislation, how much is Ivanka’s “support” really worth?